Warm and windy today before the rain, snow and cold air arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a calm and pleasant Tuesday in south-central Kentucky, we start the day on a nice note but will quickly change as warm winds develop ahead of the next weather maker that brings winter weather to the region just in time for the holidays!

High pressure that was once centered over us has moved to the east over the Outer Banks coastline. As it moves eastward, a strong warm front, associated with the weather-maker that is responsible for the cold Christmas forecast, will swing into the Ohio Valley and allow temperatures to surge into the 50s and low 60s for daytime highs! Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning but will quickly become partly to mostly cloudy as mid-to-high level clouds move in behind the warm front. The area between the warm front and the cold front is what we refer to as the “warm sector,” and we’ll be in this bubble of warm air for the remainder of the day into the overnight hours. Wind gusts today in the warm sector could be between 35 to 45 mph at times, so it is important not only to secure the trash bins and holiday decorations, but also drive carefully as these winds could move your vehicle around some (especially tall vehicles). Expect these wind gusts to be strongest between midday and midnight. Rain showers will start in our western-most counties around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will progress eastward through the evening and overnight period.

These rain showers will be along and in front of the cold front as it passes through the region. Rain will then begin to mix with snow after 3 a.m. in the region as air will be cold enough for the snowflakes to reach the surface. Rainfall totals with this system in south-central Kentucky will be between 0.50″-1.00″ by Christmas Eve.

Now let’s discuss the wintery precipitation that falls between Christmas Eve morning through early Christmas morning...

Forecast models have recently pushed the bulk of the moderate snow further north and east, and we concur with that sentiment. What this means is we don’t have much of a shot at any snow accumulations beyond a half an inch in the WBKO viewing area. However, a few slim bands of light to moderate snow is possible to develop Christmas Eve morning and bring a quick dusting to half an inch in localized spots. Our forecast right now has the potential band setting up near Lake Cumberland. With that being said, there’s still hope for the potential of a “White Christmas” (having 1 inch of snow on the ground by Christmas morning) in areas near Lake Cumberland.

Also note, some of this snow as it hits the ground will melt on contact as the ground temperature is in the upper 30s to upper 40s in the region, which is enough to melt snow initially.

Christmas Eve forecast will be cloudy with rain changing to a rain/snow mix. Some freezing rain/sleet may occur briefly, but impacts from that precipitation will be minimal at best. Highs on Christmas Eve will only be in the mid-to-low 30s. Expect some light snow flurries and/or light snow showers to develop during the day as breezy northwest winds will keep things mainly dry. Things will become frigid in south-central Kentucky as Christmas Eve night will drop all the way down in the mid-to-low teens with skies clearing late. Santa Claus better wear additional layers to stay warm (of course he is from the North Pole so this isn’t new for him!!) and so should you! Christmas Day will be cold as highs will s-t-r-u-g-g-l-e to get out of the mid 20s despite having mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to remain breezy out of the northwest as arctic air sticks around to end the holiday week! When factoring the breezy winds, the feels like, or wind chill temperature on Christmas morning will only be the single digits to near 0! It is critical that you find a way to stay warm on Christmas morning and wear additional layers if you plan on going outside!!

After Christmas, expect temperatures to propel back to normal for Kwanzaa, or Saturday! Skies will remain mostly sunny but high temperatures will be in the mid-to-low 40s with winds lighter out of the southwest. By Sunday, we’ll have highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with clouds increasing ahead of another system that will bring breezy winds and rain showers to the region. For the last few days of 2020, highs will be seasonable in the mid-to-low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing, becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. High 57. Low 32. Winds S at 18 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy with isolated flurries possible. Breezy. Cold. High 35. Low 16. Winds NW at 12 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Wind chills in the single digits early. Breezy. Cold. High 29. Low 18. Winds NW at 12 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1895)

Record Low Today: -11 (1989)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 53

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.59″ (-1.95″)

Yearly Precip: 52.97″ (+4.34″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

