BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will be open to receive in-person payments on December 28-30 from 8-4:30.

They have posted the following to Facebook.

They will also accept in-person payments for tax bills due on December 31-on January 4 since New Year’s Eve is a weekday.

