Workplaces can require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available to the public, can a workplace require employees to get it? The short answer is yes. Private businesses can legally require workers to get the COVID vaccine.

“Some people may be required to make a choice between keeping the job and taking the vaccine,” said Bowling Green attorney, Alan Simpson.

Simpson says employees would have to get it if their employer required it unless it infringes on religious beliefs or for medical reasons.

“If there is a legitimate concern over the American Disabilities Act, and you could have an employer who would have to make some reasonable accommodation for the employee, for instance, working at home or something of that nature,” explained Simpson.

In order to bypass the requirement, Simpson says you will likely need proof.

“If you have taken every other vaccine, and now you don’t want to take this vaccine, suddenly, you may have a harder time proving to an employer that you have a deeply held religious belief.”

As we await more guidance from the CDC, some wonder if nursing homes will require guests to be vaccinated.

“I believe that they would be able to require if you don’t have the vaccine,” said Simpson. “You’re going to have to wear a mask the entire time you come in to see a family member or something like that.”

With Kentucky as an Employment at Will state, vaccine requirements could be more likely in health care, other high-risk jobs.

“Just like you would see on a job site that a company manufacturing company could require someone to wear steel toed boots or helmet. Getting a vaccine may be a condition of employment, and I would say in most cases would be something that would be upheld by a court is being is being a requirement, a legal requirement,” said Simpson.

