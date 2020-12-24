Advertisement

A Christmas Eve conversation with St. Nick

We check in with Santa before his around-the-world journey on Christmas Eve.
We check in with Santa before his around-the-world journey on Christmas Eve.(WBKO)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Santa Claus said “everything is great” at The North Pole, as his elves were loading the sleigh before he headed out on his trip around the world.

Claus also says the pandemic has affected how many home visits he’s been able to make this year, but it won’t stop his journey tonight.

“I actually will be wearing a mask around every house that I go in, all the houses that I come down the chimney or even in the back door, I will be wearing a mask so we are going to be definitely precautious,” said Claus.

He also reports everyone is doing great at The North Pole. “We’re looking forward to a wonderful Christmas this year.”

Among his most popular requests for Christmas 2020 have been Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, hoverboards, dolls and Easy Bake ovens.

“I just want everybody to be safe and to have a good time with their families. Stay in small groups so we can get through the pandemic and next year everything will be smooth sailing.”

He also offered up his recipe for magic reindeer food. “If you put a little glitter and oats in a bag and mix them up, spread them over your front lawn and Rudolph will find your house quicker.”

“Merry Christmas, everyone! Ho ho ho ho, Merry Christmas!”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Structure fire on Three Springs Road
Structure fire engulfs house on Three Springs Road
Mask requirements change for children.
New COVID-19 safety requirements in effect for child care providers
Franklin Police need your help in identifying the suspect
Franklin Police search for suspect after theft at Graves Gilbert Clinic
Steve says at one point, he thought he wouldn’t make it, but a higher calling, brought healing.
Bowling Green man battles COVID-19 for 54 days, reunited with family in time for holidays

Latest News

Tracking clouds, cold and some snow!
Frigid conditions just in time for Christmas!
The JA Student of the Week is Demi Weaver
The JA Student of the Week is Demi Weaver
Rep. Thomas Huff
Kentucky lawmaker says he’s in ICU with COVID-19
There are currently 6,260 open positions in the 10-county region.
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce: More than 6,000 jobs open in 10-county region