A Christmas Eve conversation with St. Nick

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Santa Claus said “everything is great” at The North Pole, as his elves were loading the sleigh before he headed out on his trip around the world.

Claus also says the pandemic has affected how many home visits he’s been able to make this year, but it won’t stop his journey tonight.

“I actually will be wearing a mask around every house that I go in, all the houses that I come down the chimney or even in the back door, I will be wearing a mask so we are going to be definitely precautious,” said Claus.

He also reports everyone is doing great at The North Pole. “We’re looking forward to a wonderful Christmas this year.”

Among his most popular requests for Christmas 2020 have been Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, hoverboards, dolls and Easy Bake ovens.

“I just want everybody to be safe and to have a good time with their families. Stay in small groups so we can get through the pandemic and next year everything will be smooth sailing.”

He also offered up his recipe for magic reindeer food. “If you put a little glitter and oats in a bag and mix them up, spread them over your front lawn and Rudolph will find your house quicker.”

“Merry Christmas, everyone! Ho ho ho ho, Merry Christmas!”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.