Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

