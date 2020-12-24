Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases, Wednesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 21 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 1071 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 885 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 169 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 17 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 36 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 1,855.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 908 confirmed cases and 802 of those cases have recovered.

