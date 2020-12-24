Advertisement

Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce: More than 6,000 jobs open in 10-county region

There are currently 6,260 open positions in the 10-county region.(AP)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday morning, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce released the Jobs Report Summary for December, listing more than 6,000 jobs open in Southcentral Kentucky.

The report is used to show current and future demand for workers in the region which is comprised of Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties. According to the report, Healthcare and Hospitality sectors are expected to grow the most at 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent each year for the next 10 years.

See the full report below.

