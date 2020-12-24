Bowling Green Assembly Corvette Club makes donation to local organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite not having their annual car show, the Bowling Green Assembly Corvettte Club was still able to make a significant contribution to three local organizations with the support of several sponsors.

On Wednesday, they presented a check for $3,000 to Bellewood and Brooklawn. The money will go directly to help children in foster care.

They also purchased $3,000 worth of groceries at Kroger to donate to the Salvation Army. Captain Michael Cox with the Salvation Army said this donation is extremely helpful, especially during this time of year.

“The donation that we’re receiving today from the Corvette Club Bowling Green Corvette Club is absolutely amazing,” Cox said. “To know that it’s proteins. We all know that proteins are good to help generate heat into our bodies and to help complete meals and so forth.”

The Corvette Club also plans to donate at least $3,000 dollars to the American Cancer Society at the beginning of the new year.

