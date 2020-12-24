Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Baby Jesus stolen from church

By Gene Birk
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Smiths Grove Police Department is investigating a theft that was discovered on Friday December 18, 202 at Smiths Grove United Methodist Church.

Police say a church member contacted them to tell them that baby Jesus had been stolen from the nativity scene located outside their church.

What kind of person would steal the baby Jesus from a nativity scene? -- Especially when we’re supposed to be expressing good will toward one another -- and especially after the year we’ve had.

The statue needs to be returned.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

