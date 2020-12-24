Advertisement

EVV reports less travel traffic this holiday season

Holiday travelers
Holiday travelers(Associated Press)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the thick of the holiday travel season, people are finalizing their Christmas and New Year’s plans.

This year has been a difficult year and with Christmas Day just around the corner, spending time with family seems to be a top priority on many people’s lists.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still surging, this year’s holiday season is giving everyone something important to consider when getting together with their loved ones.

“Yeah I think we definitely thought about that,” Zach Marsh said. “But ultimately, I think we decided there’s risks no matter what we do, so it’s just the risk we were willing to take.”

“We’re taking every precaution we can,” Morgan Minto said. “With the masks, goggles and hand sanitizers.”

“There’s a lot of risks we’ve taken with travel or trying to figure out how we move through all this, and how we move on with this,” Natalie Bath said. “But it’s something that I’ve decided is important to me and I’m willing to take the risk to be home with my family.”

Officials at Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) are doing what they can to help make their travelers feel as safe as possible. Airport officials have invested in state-of-the-art cleaning and disinfecting methods to create an even safer and more touch-less journey.

However, many people are simply opting to not travel this holiday season.

As of the end of November, EVV reports travel traffic is down approximately 57% year-over-year. Airport officials say this month is trending similar to last.

Airport officials urge people to not fly if they are feeling sick, or have been in close contact with someone who is sick. Meanwhile, they require passengers to wear masks and socially distance themselves.

Everyone was wearing their masks that we saw,” Minto said. “We saw maybe one or two people in the whole airport without it.”

Officials also say to check in online before arriving the airport to eliminate one step of face-to-face business.

