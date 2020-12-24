Advertisement

Franklin Police search for suspect after theft at Graves Gilbert Clinic

Franklin Police need your help in identifying the suspect
Franklin Police need your help in identifying the suspect(WBKO)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department said a man entered the office at Graves Gilbert Clinic/ Red Oak Medical Plaza, and stole a wristlet wallet out of a purse.

According to a Facebook post from the Franklin Police Department, the suspect then used stolen credit and debit cards at Walmart and T-Mart.

The suspect also allegedly tried to use the card at Dollar Tree, but the transaction was denied.

Police said the man was driving a maroon-colored Nissan 4 door, passenger car, but the license plate could not be recorded from the vehicle.

He is described as a black male, with a possible speech impediment.

If anyone knows who this male is, please contact Officer B. Wise at 270-586-7176.

This unidentified male entered an office at Graves Gilbert Clinic/Red Oak Medical Plaza and stole a wristlet wallet out...

Posted by Franklin Police Department, KY on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky family of four found dead in home
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Haylin's Hero Shot, as seen on Kids Baking Championship,.Season 9.
Local Glasgow girl to compete on Food Network
Kentucky Coronavirus
Warren Co. among top counties of COVID cases reported Tuesday
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County

Latest News

Smiths Grove United Methodist Church
Crime Stoppers: Baby Jesus stolen from church
Temperatures are about to drop by Christmas day
Major changes coming for Christmas Day
Steve says at one point, he thought he wouldn’t make it, but a higher calling, brought healing.
Bowling Green man battles COVID-19 for 54 days, reunited with family in time for holidays
Vaccine requirements for work
Workplaces can require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine