Franklin Police search for suspect after theft at Graves Gilbert Clinic

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department said a man entered the office at Graves Gilbert Clinic/ Red Oak Medical Plaza, and stole a wristlet wallet out of a purse.

According to a Facebook post from the Franklin Police Department, the suspect then used stolen credit and debit cards at Walmart and T-Mart.

The suspect also allegedly tried to use the card at Dollar Tree, but the transaction was denied.

Police said the man was driving a maroon-colored Nissan 4 door, passenger car, but the license plate could not be recorded from the vehicle.

He is described as a black male, with a possible speech impediment.

If anyone knows who this male is, please contact Officer B. Wise at 270-586-7176.

