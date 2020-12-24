Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reports 15 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County

COVID in Ohio County
COVID in Ohio County(AP images)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) -The Green River District Health Department reported 162 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 91 in Daviess County, 4 in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, 8 in McLean County, 15 in Ohio County, 4 in Union County, and 16 in Webster County.

There have been 11,985 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, the district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,881 (74%), 42 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 627 (5%) have required hospitalization. There have been 215 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing and encourages anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public, or traveled recently to get tested. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

