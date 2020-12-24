Health expert: Increasing pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could prove beneficial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gift of the COVID-19 vaccine is what some healthcare workers are continuing to receive before the Christmas holiday.

In Kentucky, just over 11,000 people have been vaccinated as of Wednesday. Most of them work in a medical setting, state government officials said.

A total of 87,625 doses have been allocated to the state so far.

Nationwide, and in the commonwealth, between 10 and 20 percent of the vaccine available for injection has been given out.

“The amount of resources dedicated to Operation Warp Speed have been fantastic and tremendous to get the vaccine developed, produced, manufactured and distributed, but the last mile problem is critical too,” said Dr. Paul McKinney, a public health professor at UofL. “How do you get the vaccine into people’s arms?”

With another possible holiday COVID peak on the way, and an already high number of cases still present, McKinney said he wants to see the pace of distribution increase.

“Certainly, it’s an excellent start, and no one should be criticized because this is a heroic, monumental effort, but it’s going to be a huge challenge,” he said. “A vaccine that remains for an extra week or two weeks in the freezer is not going to be helping people out. We need to get it rolled out as quickly as possible.”

One way people can help the rollout process is by taking precautions to keep cases down.

While McKinney said he hopes the pace of the initial roll out is just due to the time it takes to develop a new process, his worry is that health systems across the country may be stretched thin.

“They’ve got to divert their resources to care for people who are sick,” McKinney said. “How many other people do they have to give vaccinations?”

He added that giving extra resources to hospitals, pharmacies and public health departments will be important to help speed up the process.

Nursing and medical students may need to be called upon to get the vaccine out as well, McKinney explained.

