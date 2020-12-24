Healthcare workers at TriStar Greenview receive the hospital’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s exciting to hopefully be starting the final chapter of this pandemic,” Dr. Darren Fentress said. Fentress is the hospitalist medical director and was the first one in line to receive the vaccine.

“I think it’s important for the first person to be in front of the public as a testament that we believe in it, we think that it’s safe,” Dr. Fentress said.

The hospital received Moderna’s vaccine, the second vaccination to be approved by the FDA following Pfizer’s vaccine. Doctors who received the vaccine on Tuesday said it was quick and pretty painless, not much different than receiving a shot such as the flu shot.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” Dr. Jessen, a surgeon and TriStar Greenview, said.

The healthcare workers that were administered the vaccine on Wednesday will return to receive a second dose in about 30 days.

“There will be some immunity for the first dose, but hopefully with the second dose there will be a much higher level of immunity,” Dr. Jessen.

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, hospital officials said they hope all of their staff who choose to be vaccinated will be able to do so.

“I’m a believer that this is the way to go this is what I believe I am going to do and what I’m going to encourage my family to do and I hope that we’ll be an example for what this community will do and help us get back to normalcy,” Dr. Fentress said.

The hospital is not requiring its staff to get vaccinated, but is highly recommending they do so.

