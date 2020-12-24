Janice Turner named Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

During this time of giving back, some shine a little more than others for their selflessness.

In Metcalfe County, one woman is inspiring others with her small acts of kindness.

Anna Jolly, a friend of Janice Turner says “she’s just got a heart of gold if anybody deserved to be a hometown hero, she does. Anytime that there’s a death or there are problems, there are issues and money needs to be raised. You can always depend on Janice she’s there with food and one of our famous pecan pies.”

Janice Turner says it was a calling, “I just discovered it on my heart. You know, and when you put something on your heart, you just do it.”

Friends of Janice say, she inspires them to go above and beyond for their community of Summer Shade.

”I think that when the people saw how much she was giving and it just inspires people to do more and, and try to join in. I think she’s she’s a real instigator. Janice is she has a heart of gold. And she has a husband that is wonderful. He joins right in he helps her. They do a lot of crafting and things for auctions that are auctioned off to raise money and he’s always there to help her,” says Jolly.

Janice says, “started out committing to 16 pies, and it ended up turning into 42.”

Her husband Clay Turner is always there to help her, he adds, “and just a lot of different times in the community of Summer Shade that we do try to help people.”

Overall Janice is thankful for the nomination, she says, “there’s been a lot of people giving back but you know, this one to do my part, you know, it wasn’t much but you know, every little bit helps. So I was just overwhelmed by the nomination. I appreciate Miss Jolly doing that for me, that was mighty nice of her.”

”It’s good to do stuff for your community. Your fellow man, women, do whatever God tells you to do to help,” says Clay Turner.

