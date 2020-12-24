Advertisement

Kentucky lawmaker says he’s in ICU with COVID-19

Rep. Thomas Huff
Rep. Thomas Huff(https://legislature.ky.gov/)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker is in a hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19. State Rep. Thomas Huff wrote about his hospital stay on social media. The Republican from Bullitt County said Tuesday marked his sixth day in isolation. Huff has been in the state house since 2018. On social media, he has also expressed doubt on the validity of COVID-19 data and has been seen without a mask in the Capitol.

