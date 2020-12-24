Kentucky lawmaker says he’s in ICU with COVID-19

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker is in a hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19. State Rep. Thomas Huff wrote about his hospital stay on social media. The Republican from Bullitt County said Tuesday marked his sixth day in isolation. Huff has been in the state house since 2018. On social media, he has also expressed doubt on the validity of COVID-19 data and has been seen without a mask in the Capitol.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.