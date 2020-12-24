Advertisement

Kentucky state audit finds issues with Unemployment Program

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, Mike Harmon, has announced that the state’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to accurately determine the amount of claims still outstanding while a large backlog of claims remain unresolved. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet insists that the audit does not include information on how the Office of Unemployment Insurance cooperated with the auditor to provide numbers, and says that the auditor did not accept the information the cabinet offered.

