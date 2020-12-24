Louisville man charged federally after shooting at LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Louisville man has been accused of firing shots multiple rounds at and shooting two Louisville Metro Police Officers.

United States Attorney Russell Coleman says Larynzo Johnson has now been federally charged with civil disorder.

The shooting originally occurred back on September 23 when a large group of protestors in downtown Louisville.

LMPD attempted to break up the protest and shots were fired.

Johnson was arrested at the scene and could face up to five years in prison for the charge.

