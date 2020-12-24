Major changes coming for Christmas Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southerly winds kept our weather nice and mild today. However, a strong breeze kept things a little unsettled as winds gusted to about 40 mph in some places. Tonight, winds are expected to shift from the south to the northwest as a cold front looks to approach our area by Christmas Eve morning.

Temperatures will plummet from the cold front where highs will reach only the mid 30s by Christmas Eve. It is likely we will wake up to upper teens by Christmas morning. Winds from this arctic blast are likely to bring wind chills to near single digits! Christmas day, temperatures will remain in the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies, but the low will remain chilly in the upper teens. Saturday, readings will rebound back to average with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the mid-40s. A chance of showers is possible late Sunday into Monday, but highs are expected to remain into the 40s throughout the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Light Rain/Snow Showers Ending. Blustery, Colder. High 35, Low 16, winds NW-12

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly Sunny, Cold. High 29, Low 18, winds W-12

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 45, Low 29, winds SW-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (1895)

Record Low: -11 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.59″ (-2.10″)

Yearly Precip: 52.97″ (+4.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.