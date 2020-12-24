Naughty cold start to Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas day temperatures will slightly rise to the mid 20s, but clouds will still remain in the area with a chance of a flurry or two. It will be cold with wind chill readings as low as the single digits in most areas. Saturday’s weather improves with temperatures likely to warm up to the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday into Monday we surely warm up with temperatures approaching 50 degrees by Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Temps will stay in the mid 40s till Tuesday night. Wednesday, temperatures warm up once again with a southerly wind bringing highs to the mid 50s. However another cold front looks to move into the area for Wednesday into New Years Eve bringing temperatures down and another shot of rain.

