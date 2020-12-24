Residents at Arcadia Senior living see family for Christmas via drive-thru parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the morning of Christmas Eve, residents at Arcadia Senior Living got a special visit from their loved ones.

“We do have a great support system for our families here at Arcadia, so props to them for helping us pull this amazing event off,” Community Relations Director Paige Hughes said.

More than 45 cars drove by the senior living facility to show their love and support for the residents that have had limited visitation since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“You can see out here that it definitely brought a lot of joy to our residents and we’ve really worked on trying to be super creative this season with everything going on so I think it was definitely a blessing for us this morning,” Hughes said.

Not only family members participated in the parade, but a few outside businesses such as home healthcare agencies.

“We have been very fortunate that our vendors have really loved on our residents this season and we have wonderful community partnerships. We just can’t thank Bowling Green enough for how they have loved on our residents this year,” Executive Director of Arcadia Senior Living Candie Gray explained.

Gray went on to say that they have received video-recorded messages from the families of residents that will be played on a screen throughout Christmas Day for residents as well.

