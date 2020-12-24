Advertisement

Residents at Arcadia Senior living see family for Christmas via drive-thru parade

Family members drive by Arcadia Senior Living to see residents for Christmas Eve (WBKO)
Family members drive by Arcadia Senior Living to see residents for Christmas Eve (WBKO)(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the morning of Christmas Eve, residents at Arcadia Senior Living got a special visit from their loved ones.

“We do have a great support system for our families here at Arcadia, so props to them for helping us pull this amazing event off,” Community Relations Director Paige Hughes said.

More than 45 cars drove by the senior living facility to show their love and support for the residents that have had limited visitation since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“You can see out here that it definitely brought a lot of joy to our residents and we’ve really worked on trying to be super creative this season with everything going on so I think it was definitely a blessing for us this morning,” Hughes said.

Caption

Not only family members participated in the parade, but a few outside businesses such as home healthcare agencies.

“We have been very fortunate that our vendors have really loved on our residents this season and we have wonderful community partnerships. We just can’t thank Bowling Green enough for how they have loved on our residents this year,” Executive Director of Arcadia Senior Living Candie Gray explained.

Gray went on to say that they have received video-recorded messages from the families of residents that will be played on a screen throughout Christmas Day for residents as well.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Structure fire on Three Springs Road
Structure fire engulfs house on Three Springs Road
Mask requirements change for children.
New COVID-19 safety requirements in effect for child care providers
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Franklin Police need your help in identifying the suspect
Franklin Police search for suspect after theft at Graves Gilbert Clinic

Latest News

Grinch arrested by Scottsville Police Department
Scottsville Police Department stops the Grinch from stealing Christmas
The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.
State officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting
Residents at Arcadia Senior living see family for Christmas via drive-thru parade
COVID in Ohio County
Green River District Health Department reports 15 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County