Advertisement

Rockfield United Methodist Church to serve Christmas Day meals

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County church will once again host its Christmas Day meal ministry.

Rockfield United Methodist Church will not serve meals inside the fellowship hall as in years past, but people can pick them up drive-through style from noon to 2:00 p.m.

The traditional meal will include ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn pudding and a dessert.

Pick-up orders are encouraged as fewer people are available to make deliveries this year.

To call ahead that you would like a Christmas Day meal, you can reach Cleatie Hughes at 270-792-0104 or Tina Brown at 2270-535-9120.

“We always look forward to doing this. It’s a special time of the year. This year has really been hard on people and we just hope that we can have a good turn-out this way. We would like to reach as many people as possible,” said church member Cleatie Hughes.

The church served more than 350 meals in 2019. They also serve to area first responders.

Rockfield United Methodist Church is located at 682 Richpond Rockfield Road.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Structure fire on Three Springs Road
Structure fire engulfs house on Three Springs Road
Mask requirements change for children.
New COVID-19 safety requirements in effect for child care providers
Franklin Police need your help in identifying the suspect
Franklin Police search for suspect after theft at Graves Gilbert Clinic
Steve says at one point, he thought he wouldn’t make it, but a higher calling, brought healing.
Bowling Green man battles COVID-19 for 54 days, reunited with family in time for holidays

Latest News

Residents at Arcadia Senior living see family for Christmas via drive-thru parade
COVID in Ohio County
Green River District Health Department reports 15 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County
A Christmas Eve conversation with Saint Nick
A Christmas Eve conversation with Saint Nick
We check in with Santa before his around-the-world journey on Christmas Eve.
A Christmas Eve conversation with St. Nick