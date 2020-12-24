Rockfield United Methodist Church to serve Christmas Day meals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County church will once again host its Christmas Day meal ministry.

Rockfield United Methodist Church will not serve meals inside the fellowship hall as in years past, but people can pick them up drive-through style from noon to 2:00 p.m.

The traditional meal will include ham, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn pudding and a dessert.

Pick-up orders are encouraged as fewer people are available to make deliveries this year.

To call ahead that you would like a Christmas Day meal, you can reach Cleatie Hughes at 270-792-0104 or Tina Brown at 2270-535-9120.

“We always look forward to doing this. It’s a special time of the year. This year has really been hard on people and we just hope that we can have a good turn-out this way. We would like to reach as many people as possible,” said church member Cleatie Hughes.

The church served more than 350 meals in 2019. They also serve to area first responders.

Rockfield United Methodist Church is located at 682 Richpond Rockfield Road.

