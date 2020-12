Scottsville, Ky. (WBKO) -If you were worried about the Grinch stealing your Christmas this year in Scottsville, have no fears. On Christmas Eve the Scottsville Police Department located and arrested Mr. Grinch before he could ruin anyone’s Christmas.

Thankfully the Grinch has been located and arrested! Merry Christmas from the Scottsville Police Department. Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Thursday, December 24, 2020

