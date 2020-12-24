St. Anthony provides meals and groceries for those in need this holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local church held a very special food giveaway in Evansville on Wednesday morning.

St. Anthony Catholic Church holds its soup kitchen every Wednesday, but with the need being so great, church leaders also gave away one week’s worth of groceries.

There was also a local Eagle Scout troop handing out presents to everyone who visited the soup kitchen.

More than 150 people were served a hot meal and left with a Christmas gift.

“Be aware of those who truly suffering, especially in our own city. We’ve got a lot of people who are suffering, and I know that we’ve all had had a rough year, but there are people that are really struggling and might even have it a little bit worse than we do,” said Director of Operations Katie Glover.

Click here if you would like to help St. Anthony help others.

