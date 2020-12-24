Advertisement

State officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting

The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.
The deer look-alike is used to catch "spot lighters," who try to freeze deer with bright lights.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky wildlife officials are using robotic deer to catch illegal hunters. The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights. James Malone was arrested Sunday in Taylor County. State Fish and Wildlife officials say in an arrest citation that Malone pointed his vehicle’s headlights “for an extended period of time” on what he thought was a deer.

