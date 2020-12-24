BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Demi Weaver, a 1st grader at Briarwood Elementary. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and explains how family members’ jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Demi wants to be a veterinarian and a dancer when she grows up. Demi’s favorite part of JA was “learning about different jobs.” She also said, “JA helped me learn about businesses. I think it is neat that an entrepreneur makes their own job.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

