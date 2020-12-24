Advertisement

Top Kentucky news stories of 2020

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The unrelenting coronavirus pandemic has been voted the top news story of 2020 in Kentucky.

Day after day, the virus dominated headlines. It inflicted widespread suffering and shutdowns in a year of historic turmoil in the state.

The pandemic was the clear-cut choice as the year’s top Kentucky news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

Second in balloting was Breonna Taylor’s death and the protests that ensued. People in her hometown of Louisville and across the country took to the streets to demand justice in response to the deaths of Blacks at the hands of police.

