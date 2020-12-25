A frigid Christmas before things warm up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Santa Claus didn’t just bring gifts to south-central Kentucky... he also brought North Pole weather!

Things are frigid on this Christmas in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

An arctic cold front swept through the region behind the strong (and wet) cold front that delivered rain, snow and strong winds earlier this week. This arctic front has dropped temperatures down in the teens and 20s along with breezy west-northwest winds between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. That alone will only make wind chills, or what it feels like, be in the single digits through most of the day! In addition, we also have a lot of mid level clouds that have developed with the front and have also caused a few areas of isolated snow flurries/showers. Accumulations are not expected, though there could be some areas of an additional dusting in the Lake Cumberland region this Christmas day. Travel conditions will be hazardous to the east and northeast of I-65, so drive with extra caution if you are traveling through these areas. Clouds will move out late, but temperatures tonight will still be cold as lows fall in the mid teens with wind chills still in the single digits.

Saturday, or Kwanzaa, will have conditions quickly return to normal for south-central Kentucky. A high pressure system off in Texas will allow warmer and drier air to move in the region and push temperatures in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies! By Sunday, clouds will begin to move in and bring the potential for stray showers possible late - otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-low 50s. It will also be breezy with winds out of the south between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The final days of 2020 are upon us, and the last Monday of 2020 will be partly cloudy with stray rain showers possible early in the morning. Highs will be cooler than Sunday, but seasonable as we reach the mid-to-low 40s. Tuesday will be similar with temperatures to Monday, but will be dry with light east winds. Wednesday will be breezy with scattered rain showers likely through the day. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid 50s! By New Year’s Eve, or Thursday, skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible with highs in the mid 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

CHRISTMAS DAY (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Wind chills in the single digits. Breezy. High 22. Low 16. Winds W at 12 mph.

KWANZAA (SATURDAY): Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 47. Low 29. Winds S at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with stray showers possible late. Breezy and warm. High 54. Low 38. Winds S at 13 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (2016)

Record Low Today: -7 (1983)

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 4:35 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 50

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.15″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+4.45″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

