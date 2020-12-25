Advertisement

Good News: Santa visits NICU babies

Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WBKO) - We all know the Jolly Red Man visits everyone, and these NICU babies at a Missouri hospital were no exception.

The babies got all dressed up - with the help of the nurses of course - for the visit from Saint Nick.

Although Santa Claus did not deliver any gifts, we’re sure the NICU babies are a present themselves to their parents.

