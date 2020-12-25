Advertisement

KSP: Cell phone outage causing issues for emergency dispatch centers

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police, Post 2 and 3 say they are experiencing major issues regarding calls coming into the dispatch centers. Area 911 dispatch centers in the Post 2 and 3 districts as well as some other surrounding districts are reporting outages. KSP is receiving 911 emergency calls from Verizon carriers at this time. If someone is calling in on the AT&T network, it is possible they may not get through.

Post 2 is requesting people who cannot get through by calling 911 to call 502-395-1771 or 502-682-0941. Post 2 serves Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Webster Counties.

Post 3 is requesting people who cannot get through by calling 911 to call 270-782-2010 or toll free 877-416-1224. Post 3 serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson, and Warren Counties

If you do call in to report an emergency or non-emergency, they ask that you be patient and tell dispatch of your location so that first responders can respond.

