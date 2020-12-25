Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Muhlenberg County Friday.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, officials with the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported an additional four cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, Muhlenberg County had a total of 1,869 cases of the virus. According to the MCHD, they were managing 180 active cases.

MCHD announced they will be at Beechmont Community Center on December 28 and Nelson Creek Baptist Church January 1 for free testing. Call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

Muhlenberg County has had 33 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

