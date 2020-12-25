Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, officials with the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported an additional four cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, Muhlenberg County had a total of 1,869 cases of the virus. According to the MCHD, they were managing 180 active cases.

MCHD announced they will be at Beechmont Community Center on December 28 and Nelson Creek Baptist Church January 1 for free testing. Call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

Muhlenberg County has had 33 deaths as of Friday afternoon.

