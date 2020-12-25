Santa makes special visit to home of Franklin girl on Christmas Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier in December, one Franklin girl named McKenna wrote a letter to Santa, but had no idea he would get it and make a special trip to her house on Christmas Eve.

“I was super shocked when I got the message,” Amber Briggs, McKenna’s mother, said.

McKenna dropped off her letter to Santa at the Kiwanis of Franklin Simpson Christmas parade, and she was the only child to do so.

“McKenna’s letter just really touched our hearts and we wanted to make sure that she had a great Christmas,” Felicia Bland said.

Members of the Kiwanis Club made sure that Santa got McKenna’s list, and even asked if he could bring her gifts early on Christmas Eve.

“With 2020 just being a year of a lot of sickness and disappointment and sadness we wanted to make sure that we did something to bring cheer,” Bland said.

McKenna’s mother said this brought a lot of joy into their home as her daughter has been home from school and is ready to get back to normal life and seeing her friends.

“I’m just so thankful that they take the time to do stuff like this for our community,” Briggs said.

For more information about Kiwanis Club, you can click here.

