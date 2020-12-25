Advertisement

Santa makes special visit to home of Franklin girl on Christmas Eve

Franklin girl gets visit from Santa on Christmas Eve (WBKO)
Franklin girl gets visit from Santa on Christmas Eve (WBKO)(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier in December, one Franklin girl named McKenna wrote a letter to Santa, but had no idea he would get it and make a special trip to her house on Christmas Eve.

“I was super shocked when I got the message,” Amber Briggs, McKenna’s mother, said.

McKenna dropped off her letter to Santa at the Kiwanis of Franklin Simpson Christmas parade, and she was the only child to do so.

“McKenna’s letter just really touched our hearts and we wanted to make sure that she had a great Christmas,” Felicia Bland said.

Members of the Kiwanis Club made sure that Santa got McKenna’s list, and even asked if he could bring her gifts early on Christmas Eve.

“With 2020 just being a year of a lot of sickness and disappointment and sadness we wanted to make sure that we did something to bring cheer,” Bland said.

McKenna’s mother said this brought a lot of joy into their home as her daughter has been home from school and is ready to get back to normal life and seeing her friends.

“I’m just so thankful that they take the time to do stuff like this for our community,” Briggs said.

For more information about Kiwanis Club, you can click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Hart County
Structure fire on Three Springs Road
Structure fire engulfs house on Three Springs Road
Mask requirements change for children.
New COVID-19 safety requirements in effect for child care providers
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Franklin Police need your help in identifying the suspect
Franklin Police search for suspect after theft at Graves Gilbert Clinic

Latest News

Temps will stay cold for Christmas but this weekend looks to be much warmer
Naughty cold start to Christmas
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Top Kentucky news stories of 2020
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
WKU offers Kentucky’s only living and learning transition program for adults with autism
View From the Hill: WKU offers Kentucky’s only living and learning transition program for adults with autism