Wonder Woman writer-director shatters glass ceiling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Patty Jenkins, the 49-year-old “Wonder Woman 1984” writer-director, has in the past few years not only cemented herself in the top echelon of big-budget filmmaking, but has also forged new paths for her peers along the way.

She’s secured glass-ceiling shattering budgets, paydays and opportunities. Soon, she’ll be the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film too.

Jenkins says advocating for herself and equitable pay on par with her male peers hasn’t come easily but she felt it was a duty. Pedro Pascal, who has worked with her twice now, says “for as highly rated as she is, it’s not enough.”

