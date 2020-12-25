Advertisement

Wonder Woman writer-director shatters glass ceiling

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (2017) | Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Patty Jenkins, the 49-year-old “Wonder Woman 1984” writer-director, has in the past few years not only cemented herself in the top echelon of big-budget filmmaking, but has also forged new paths for her peers along the way.

She’s secured glass-ceiling shattering budgets, paydays and opportunities. Soon, she’ll be the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film too.

Jenkins says advocating for herself and equitable pay on par with her male peers hasn’t come easily but she felt it was a duty. Pedro Pascal, who has worked with her twice now, says “for as highly rated as she is, it’s not enough.”

Santa makes special visit to home of Franklin girl on Christmas Eve
Residents at Arcadia Senior living see family for Christmas via drive-thru parade
Santa makes special visit to home of Franklin girl on Christmas Eve
Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce: More than 6,000 jobs open in 10-county region