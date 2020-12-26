A MUCH Warmer Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas Day was Bowling Green’s coldest since 1985 (high: 23 degrees)! Wind chills stayed in the single digits for much of the day, with flurries and snow showers around. Saturday looks much warmer, however, with Sunday even warmer still!

Temps Back into the 40s Before Jumping into the 50s Sunday! (WBKO)

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs soaring into the upper 40s...closer to normal for late December. The warming keeps on going into Sunday, with mid 50s expected to close out the holiday weekend! It will be quite breezy Sunday, with wind gusts to 30 mph possible. A shower chance shows up Sunday night with a weak front that will be gone by Monday morning.

Next week begins dry and seasonably cool before the pattern turns more active mid-week. A better chance for more widespread rain is likely Wednesday. Rain could end as light snow on New Year’s Eve (Thursday) before a dry and chilly start to 2021.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Much Warmer. High 47, Low 29, winds SW-8

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Showers Possible Late Evening. High 56, Low 38, winds S-13

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. High 44, Low 24, winds NW-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 23

Today’s Low: 17

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 72 (2016)

Record Low: -7 (1983)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+4.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

