BGPD still working with limited 911 service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From Bowling Green Police: We are currently still operating with the same system as yesterday. Our current system has the capability to maintain for as long as needed until AT&T can recover. 911 lines were re-routed yesterday to a line off of the 911 system. Several office phones were also utilized so that our dispatchers could work while also having access to our CAD system. We have multiple phone lines in place currently to assist with call volume including 911 and our standard (270) 393-4000.

We will maintain this system until AT&T can complete repairs and test lines so we may then go back online. We understand they have extension damage to repair and are also attempting to work within a crime scene. If you need to reach the Bowling Green Police Department, you may call:

Non-Emergency

270-392-1559

270-393-4410

