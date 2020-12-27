911 working again at KSP Post 3-Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police, Post 3 phone lines are back in proper working order. The public can call any administrative line for non-emergencies. For emergencies, please call 911. Emergency backup phone lines will remain active if 911 services become interrupted again.

If the 911 service goes down again, residents who need assistance in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties are asked to call emergency backup phone lines at 502.395.1773, 502.395.1039, 502.395.1797 or a neighboring KSP Post Location.

Nearby post locations and phone numbers include KSP Post 2 - Madisonville at 270.676.3313, KSP Post 16 - Henderson at 270.826.3312, KSP Post 15 - Columbia at 270.384.4796 and KSP Post 4 - Elizabethtown at 270.766.5078.

