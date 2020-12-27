Advertisement

911 working again at KSP Post 3-Bowling Green

(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police, Post 3 phone lines are back in proper working order. The public can call any administrative line for non-emergencies. For emergencies, please call 911.  Emergency backup phone lines will remain active if 911 services become interrupted again.

If the 911 service goes down again, residents who need assistance in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren Counties are asked to call emergency backup phone lines at 502.395.1773, 502.395.1039, 502.395.1797 or a neighboring KSP Post Location.

Nearby post locations and phone numbers include KSP Post 2 - Madisonville at 270.676.3313, KSP Post 16 - Henderson at 270.826.3312, KSP Post 15 - Columbia at 270.384.4796 and KSP Post 4 - Elizabethtown at 270.766.5078.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

November 18, 2017 Bowling Green, KY USA Western Kentucky outside hitter Alyssa Cavanaugh (7) at...
WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passes away
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear reports over 60 COVID-19 deaths in the last 3 days
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Nashville bombing affects business operations at Stewart-Richey Construction.
Nashville bombing impacts Bowling Green business’s operations

Latest News

Med Center Health experiencing phone outages related to Nashville explosion
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
First day of Kwanzaa: Celebrating African-American culture
First day of Kwanzaa: Celebrating African-American culture
Warren County 911 services impacted by Nashville bombing
Warren County 911 services impacted by Nashville bombing