A warmer end to the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final weekend of 2020 is upon us, and while we survived the Christmas freeze, we are tracking warmer weather ahead of our next system. Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. However showers are likely late in the evening and in to Monday morning. Lows are likely to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Showers are not expected to stay for long as Monday afternoon will result in partly cloudy skies. Following Tuesday and into Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm up from the mid-40s to the mid-50s, but lows will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday evening to Thursday, showers will fall before the ball drops. It is possible we may see some snow showers mixed with rain as temperatures will fall to the mid-30s for early Thursday. Showers are likely to last most of the day on New Years Eve, but should clear up by the official countdown with highs in the mid 40s. New Years Day, we start off the year much more seasonable with temperatures in the mid-40s for your high, but low 20s for your lows. Lastly Saturday, we are slightly chilly for the first weekend of 2021 with temperatures in the low 40s for a high.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Showers Possible Late Evening. High 56, Low 38, winds S-13

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. High 44, Low 26, winds NW-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 38, winds E-6

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 16

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 75 (2016)

Record Low: 3 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-2.13″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+4.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

