Advertisement

A warmer end to the week

We’re tracking showers to end the year
Rain forecasted to fall before the ball drops
Rain forecasted to fall before the ball drops(WBKO)
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The final weekend of 2020 is upon us, and while we survived the Christmas freeze, we are tracking warmer weather ahead of our next system. Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise to the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. However showers are likely late in the evening and in to Monday morning. Lows are likely to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Showers are not expected to stay for long as Monday afternoon will result in partly cloudy skies. Following Tuesday and into Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm up from the mid-40s to the mid-50s, but lows will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday evening to Thursday, showers will fall before the ball drops. It is possible we may see some snow showers mixed with rain as temperatures will fall to the mid-30s for early Thursday. Showers are likely to last most of the day on New Years Eve, but should clear up by the official countdown with highs in the mid 40s. New Years Day, we start off the year much more seasonable with temperatures in the mid-40s for your high, but low 20s for your lows. Lastly Saturday, we are slightly chilly for the first weekend of 2021 with temperatures in the low 40s for a high.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Showers Possible Late Evening. High 56, Low 38, winds S-13

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. High 44, Low 26, winds NW-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 38, winds E-6

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 16

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 75 (2016)

Record Low: 3 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-2.13″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+4.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Area 911, phone and internet services experiencing issues related to Nashville bombing
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
KSP: Cell phone outage causing issues for emergency dispatch centers
Grinch arrested by Scottsville Police Department
Scottsville Police Department stops the Grinch from stealing Christmas
The deer look-alike is used to catch “spot lighters,” who try to freeze deer with bright lights.
State officials use robotic deer to combat illegal hunting

Latest News

Tracking snow showers on Christmas Midday!
Snow showers develop, but will die down as we clear out late tonight!
Wind chills will be in the single digits for most of the day! Stay warm however you are able!
A frigid Christmas before things warm up!
Some light accumulations and icy spots are possible towards Lake Cumberland!
A frigid Christmas forecast!
Temps will stay cold for Christmas but this weekend looks to be much warmer
Naughty cold start to Christmas