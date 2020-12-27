Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the governor announced 1,509 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the Commonwealth’s total cases to 257,063.
The governor also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,555.
The positivity rate is now 8.06%.
35,952 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
You can view the governor’s post below:
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
