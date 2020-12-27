Advertisement

Gradual warmup this week

A wet end to 2020
a gradual warmup for this week, followed by rain to end the year
a gradual warmup for this week, followed by rain to end the year
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, temperatures will reach to the upper 30′s with a chance of showers late in the evening. Showers are likely through the morning hours tonight, but its not expected to stay for long as we return back to stable weather patterns for Monday. Mondays temperatures look to remain seasonable at the mid 40′s with lows in the mid 20′s.

Tuesday appears to follow Mondays, but a gradual warmup is likely to bring lows from the 20′s into the 30′s. The warmup continues Wednesday with temperatures reaching to the upper 50′s, and possibly into the low 60′s. However, Wednesday evening looks to be the last weather system of 2020. Showers are possible for Wednesday evening, but a chance of rain is likely for Thursday as warm gulf moisture is brought to our area bringing much needed rain. Temperatures for Thursday looks to reach to the upper 40′s with lows in the mid 30′s. We start off the new year with showers ending early, and mostly cloudy skies towards the afternoon. Expect highs to reach the low 40′s, and lows to cool to the mid 20′s. Saturday and Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid-40′s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. High 44, Low 26, winds NW-6

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 38, winds E-6

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Chance of showers late. High 60, Low 40, winds S-15

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 27

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: 0 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-2.27″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+4.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:36 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

