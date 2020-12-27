Advertisement

Med Center Health experiencing phone outages related to Nashville explosion

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A representative with Med Center Health has confirmed with 13 News that their facilities are experiencing intermittent issues with their switchboard that is related to the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day, they are waiting for AT&T to resolve the issue but currently have not ETA when a fix should come.

The official says people who are trying to reach the facilities should keep calling and you should eventually get through. If it’s an emergency you should dial 911 or one of the two alternative numbers posted below:

270-392-1559

270-393-4410

