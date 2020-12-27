Tops fall to Panthers in LendingTree Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky dug themselves into a hole they just couldn’t get out of as they fell to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl 39-21.

The Tops would strike first with a 14 play, 80-yard drive capped off by a two-yard score by Tyrrell Pigrome, the longest drive of the season for WKU. The drive was set up when Georgia State’s Cornelious Brown IV was picked off by Devon Key.

The Panthers would respond with 27 unanswered points to take a 27-7 lead at halftime. The Tops were outgained in total offense 353 yards to 118.

Pigrome had thrown 264 pass attempts without an interception heading into the game-the longest current streak in the FBS. He would throw two interceptions in the first half. After the game, WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Pigrome made the right reads, the throws were just in tight windows and the Panthers had great play from their defensive backs.

Pigrome finished 17-33 for 180 yards, nine yards on the ground, and a touchdown.

The Tops started the second quarter on a promising note, Gaej Walker finishing an eight-play, 64-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown to cut into Georgia State’s lead 27-14. Walker had 31 of the Tops 104 rushing yards.

Despite WKU’s efforts, they just didn’t have an answer for the Panthers.

Georgia State finished with 478 of total offense. Brown aired it out for 226 yards and three touchdowns and was named the LendingTree Bowl MVP.

WKU ends the season 5-7 leaving a sour taste in the Hilltoppers mouths

“Not good enough,” Helton said. “There’s nothing good about a losing season.”

