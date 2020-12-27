Warren County 911 services impacted by Nashville bombing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The effects of the Nashville bombing are impacting various operations in Bowling Green.

Telecommunication and 911 services have been strained throughout Warren County. Alerts are being put out from area police and fire departments as AT&T works to restore the entirety of the outage.

13 News spoke with the Richardsville Fire Department about what’s been done to ensure the public can contact emergency services.

******PLEASE SHARE****** Due to the explosion in Nashville, our 911 lines here in BG/Warren County are significantly... Posted by Richardsville Fire Department on Friday, December 25, 2020

”Our dispatch center here in Warren County was affected by the explosion in Nashville that affected the AT&T switch building. They did bring up two different numbers for people to call in the event of an emergency, which I spoke with Ronnie Pearson with Warren County Emergency Management earlier today. He said everything went great without a hiccup so far,” says Captain Curtis Vincent with the Richardsville Fire Department.

In the case of an emergency, here are alternative phone numbers you can call: 270-392-1559 and 270-393-4410.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.