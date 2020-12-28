2,000 meals given to the homeless on Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Christmas Day, Wayside Christian Mission hosted its annual Christmas Extravaganza, making sure the homeless did not go hungry.

“I love coming here and listening to people and their stories,” Cheryl Ashton said.

Ashton and her family spend every Christmas at Hotel Louisville giving back to the less fortunate in the community.

The Ashtons partner with Wayside Christian Mission to feed and clothe the homeless, but for the Ashtons, this year is a little different.

“We lost our youngest son last year in October,” she said. “He’s really my inspiration for doing this.”

Ashton added that her son Tyler died of an overdose. Her family’s goal is to be a support and let people know that there is help.

“I love giving ... it kind of fills my void, just helping people,” Ashton said.

“That is a symbol to the homeless,” Wayside Christian Mission Chief Operating Officer Nina Moseley said. “Yes, they are a part of this community. They are important to each one of us.”

Normally the event draws hundreds of volunteers, but because of the pandemic, only 25 volunteers were allowed at the event.

Throughout the day, people were able pick up a hot meal, clothing and toys. At the end of the day, Wayside’s mission is making sure the homeless are fed and inspired.

“We hope that they feel the love of the community and of their God,” Moseley said. “We hope they know that people care about them and we hope that it gives them inspiration and hope for the future.”

In total, 2,000 meals were given away.

