Allen County reports an additional COVID-19 death

Allen County reports another death with contributing factors of COVID-19 over the weekend.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County reports another death with contributing factors of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Allen County Health Department reports 51 new cases (12 Thursday, 9 Saturday, 11 Sunday, and 19 Monday). Allen County now has had a total of 1,122 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 926 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 178 Active Cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and 18 Deaths.

Allen County is currently in the Red Zone for cases. The health department asks that you be vigilant, wear a mask in public, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. They add if you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities and if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care. They encourage testing for anyone who is symptomatic.

