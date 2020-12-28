Advertisement

Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglaries in Adolphus

The Allen County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating multiple burglaries in the Adolphus area.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating multiple burglaries in the Adolphus area.(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating multiple burglaries in the Adolphus area.

They say a white 2021 Polaris Ranger 1000XP, multiple Dewalt and Craftsman cordless hand tools, a .22 caliber rifle, a Marlin 17 HMR rifle, and a shotgun were taken in the most recent burglary. In previous burglaries, flat screen televisions were stolen.

Posted by Allen County Sheriffs Department on Saturday, December 26, 2020

They ask that you keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles on properties late at night.

If you have any information call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

