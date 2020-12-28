Allen County Sheriff’s Department investigating burglaries in Adolphus

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently investigating multiple burglaries in the Adolphus area.

They say a white 2021 Polaris Ranger 1000XP, multiple Dewalt and Craftsman cordless hand tools, a .22 caliber rifle, a Marlin 17 HMR rifle, and a shotgun were taken in the most recent burglary. In previous burglaries, flat screen televisions were stolen.

They ask that you keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles on properties late at night.

If you have any information call the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

