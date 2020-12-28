Ayden’s Journey: Muhlenberg boy delivers thousands of cards to first responders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Muhlenberg boy is finishing up a year-long journey.

Seven-year-old Ayden Robbins does good deeds year-round, but he’s most proud of the thousands of cards he’s written to first responders. In all, he’s written cards to 68 departments across the country, from California to Alaska to Florida to Maine.

In October, he started sending Christmas cards to every department he could.

Ayden Robbins receives a check from Owensboro FOP to continue his journey. (None)

“We got everything delivered off Christmas eve. His total was 3,028 Christmas cards,” explains Ayden’s Grandmother, Leah Norris.

He hand-delivered to departments in Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Owensboro FOP even sponsored his journey.

“They sent him a check in the mail for a couple hundred dollars. We opened him a bank account and deposited it in there.”

Leah says these first responders are Ayden’s heroes, every officer, every firefighter and every dispatcher. The messages he receives personalize it so much more.

“He’s accomplishing his goal of making people smile and letting them know that they’re respected and people out there are thankful for what they do,” Norris says.

Ayden reached over 3,000 who Leah says admire Ayden as much as he admires them. As the year ends, Ayden will look for new projects, and his family says they’ll be there to help him make it happen.

“Oh, I’m very proud of him. Very,” says his mother, Allie Robbins.

Ayden’s grandmother says they can always use ideas for his next project or any cards to send out. You can find Ayden’s Journey on Facebook.

