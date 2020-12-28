Advertisement

Bowling Green family with adoptive Hemophilic sons hopes to inspire adoptions

The Poynter family gathers together for a selfie.
The Poynter family gathers together for a selfie.
By Ashton Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green family is sharing the story of their sons’ journeys with a rare disorder.

The Poynter family has one biological son, Tag (6), and one adopted, Trey (9). The two boys may not be related by blood, but they share a special connection. Both have Hemophilia A, a rare blood disorder that causes excessive bleeding.

Tag and Trey, adoptive brothers with Hemophilia A, sit side by side.
Tag and Trey, adoptive brothers with Hemophilia A, sit side by side.

The family says, before adopting Trey from China, Trey thought no one else had the same disorder. Now, he and his brother are able to live normally with medication.

“To anybody sitting on the fence out there about possibly adopting a child or a child with some type of disorder, there are a lot of resources available to help you to do that,” says Josh Poynter, Tag and Trey’s dad.

The family hopes their story will inspire others to look into adopting, especially kids with rare disorders. They say there are medical resources available to give these children normal lives.

”If someone happens to see our kids running around and riding their bikes and hear about how normal their lives are and then they end up hearing a child born or somebody has a kid with hemophilia, then they’ll know it’s okay,” says the boys’ mother Monica Poynter.

