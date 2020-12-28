Cincinnati’s first and only day center opened Christmas day

By Andrea Medina and Maggy Mcdonel | December 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 5:15 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The freezing death of a homeless man 3 years ago Sunday inspired the city’s first and only day center to open.

The Todd B. Portune Memorial Day-Center opened on Christmas day.

Maslow’s Army staff say they opened their doors just 24 hours before the 3rd anniversary of Ken Martin’s passing.

They say they have a lease to operate the day center 90 days with an option to add a 4th month.

While they’ve been able to help dozens stay warm from the cold elements these couple of days, they say Ken’s death serves as a reminder that they must do better to protect the homeless population.

“He was such a kind man,” said staff member Ryan McLendon.

Ken Martin is remembered as a generous and honorable man, known for always doing what he thought was right for others.

Those who knew him say he was the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back.

“Even the day he was found dead at the bus stop at 6:30 in the morning, he had given the coat off his back to help another man,” said a staff member.

The day after Christmas, 3 years ago, when Cincinnati police found Ken at the Government Square bus stop frozen to death.

He was a volunteer with Maslow’s Army and also received assistance from them.

“He just didn’t have a chance out there in these elements, and that’s the vital need of a shelter like this,” said McLendon.

Ken’s unfortunate death pushed Maslow’s Army to advocate for more warmer places of refuge for the homeless in the greater Cincinnati community.

“The beauty of us being opened in the daytime it’s still cold in the wintertime, and the shelters around here kick them out around 5:30 in the morning,” said McLendon.

“We could’ve saved Ken Martin’s life, but we didn’t have this yet,” said a volunteer.

Not only are they providing a space to escape the cold elements, but they also help them find jobs, food, and other resources.

Day center staff say while their doors are now open, Ken’s death will continue to remind them that they must do better as a community to protect the most vulnerable population.

