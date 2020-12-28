Clouds linger with a cool start to the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday was very warm as highs pushed in the mid-to-upper 50s. Stray showers and breezy winds moved through the region as a cold front passed through Monday morning. This cold front will bring cooler conditions and cloud cover to start the week!

When you are out shopping as you restock your refrigerator, make sure you have the coat on as today will be cooler than the last couple of days. (WBKO)

High temperatures of the low 50s were late last night into early this morning ahead of the weak cold front that will bring temperatures down today. This afternoon will only be in the mid 40s as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a chill in the air as winds will be from the northwest between 5-10 mph. Monday night will see partial clearing as temperatures drop in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be similar to Monday as skies will be mostly sunny early followed by increasing clouds by midday. Highs will also be in the mid 40s as winds will be light out of the east, though they will begin to increase Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, those winds will be howling as they will be out of the south and southeast between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible. These winds will bring a strong surge of warm air as highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s! Scattered showers will move in right around sunset and will bring some soaking rains - rain totals between Wednesday night through New Year’s morning look to be between one to three inches! As you could expect, New Year’s Eve will be wet as rain showers are likely through most of the day under cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with northeast winds between 5-15 mph. On New Year’s Day, winds will increase once again out of the south as another round of rain showers move through the region. Highs will be similar to Thursday and reach the upper 40s to mid 50s. Showers will wind down by New Year’s Day evening and by Saturday things will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Highs through the weekend will be in the mid 40s and conditions will be quiet. Looking ahead to the first full week of 2021, climate model projections indicate that we will see above average temperatures and moisture, so it looks like the warm and wet theme will continue across the Ohio Valley region into south-central Kentucky. Stay tuned to 13 News for the latest forecast updates from the WBKO First Alert Weather team on the air, online and on the exclusive weather app that gives you the First Alert Weather app in the palm of your hand!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46. Low 26. Winds NW at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46. Low 38. Winds E at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm & windy. PM Showers. High 60. Low 42. Winds S at 18 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (2015)

Record Low Today: -1 (1894)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 4:37 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 17)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 59

Yesterday’s Low: 27

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.00″ (-2.27″)

Yearly Precip: 53.38″ (+4.02″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

