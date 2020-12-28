Cub Run man arrested on shoplifting and drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Roger D. Clark of Cub Run was arrested and charged after being apprehended by loss prevention at Walmart.

Clark had passed all points of sale and did not pay for the items he had on him.

A K9 performed an open air search of Clark’s vehicle where the officers located Methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Clark was arrested a shoplifting under $500 charge as well as Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Clark has since been released.

