Advertisement

Cub Run man arrested on shoplifting and drug charges

Roger Clark was arrested after first being apprehended for shoplifting.
Roger Clark was arrested after first being apprehended for shoplifting.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Roger D. Clark of Cub Run was arrested and charged after being apprehended by loss prevention at Walmart.

Clark had passed all points of sale and did not pay for the items he had on him.

A K9 performed an open air search of Clark’s vehicle where the officers located Methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Clark was arrested a shoplifting under $500 charge as well as Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Clark has since been released.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee; driver charged
November 18, 2017 Bowling Green, KY USA Western Kentucky outside hitter Alyssa Cavanaugh (7) at...
WKU Volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh passes away
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports Sunday’s COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A Kentucky man and a Mississppi man have been arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
Two arrested on drug charges in Glasgow
Kaley Skaggs Live
Kaley Skaggs Live
Good News: Man uses flamethrower to melt snow
Good News: Man uses flamethrower to melt snow
Jeremy Bultema mugshot
Tennessee man arrested in Glasgow on drug charges